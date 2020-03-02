Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Dominating in Cactus League play

Jansen has retired all nine batters he has faced this spring, six by strikeout.

Per Michael J. Duarte of NBC Los Angeles, Jansen is throwing less cutters this spring while relying more on his two-seam fastball and slider. There have also been reports of Jansen throwing with increased velocity in the early going. All of this bodes well for a bounceback campaign from the veteran closer, who posted a career-worst 3.71 ERA last season.