Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Earns 11th save

Jansen struck out the side against the Padres on Friday en route to his 11th save of the season.

The 11 saves are good for third in Major League Baseball, behind only Kirby Yates' 14 and Shane Greene's 13. Jansen had a bit of a rocky stretch recently in which he allowed three homers in four appearances, but he's settled down with three straight scoreless innings and only one hit allowed during that span.