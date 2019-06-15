Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Earns 20th save

Jansen struck out the side in the ninth inning of Friday's 5-3 win over the Cubs for his 20th save of the season.

He hadn't pitched in five days prior to this contest. Jansen has gone 20-for-22 in save chances this season. The 31-year-old has a 2.93 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with a 40:5 K:BB in 27.2 innings this season.