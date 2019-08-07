Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Earns 26th save

Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save against the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing one hit while striking out one batter.

Jansen came on to protect a two-run lead and fervently attacked the zone, hurling 12 of 14 pitches for strikes. He allowed the tying run to reach base on a two-out single but kept his composure, whiffing Kolten Wong on four pitches to end the game. The three-time All-Star ranks fifth in the majors with 26 saves (in 30 chances) this season while sporting a 3.50 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 58:11 K:BB over 43.2 innings.