Jansen recorded his eighth save of the season Monday against the Diamondbacks. He allowed one hit and one walk with no strikeouts across 1.1 innings.

Jansen entered the game to record the final out of the eighth inning following a groundout of Domingo Leyba, and while things got complicated in the ninth when he had runners on first and second with one out, he closed things out with a double play. Jansen has gone 8-for-10 in save opportunities this season.