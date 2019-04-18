Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Earns fifth save

Jansen secured the save against the Reds on Wednesday by allowing one unearned run on zero hits during the ninth inning. He struck out one and did not issue a walk.

Jansen needed only eight pitches to work through the frame, but a pair of errors allowed Yasiel Puig to reach base, steal second and eventually score on a sacrifice fly. The 31-year-old allowed earned runs in each of his last two appearances, though neither were save opportunities. The veteran right-hander has converted all five save chances this season and has a 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB across 8.1 innings.