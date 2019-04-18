Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Earns fifth save
Jansen secured the save against the Reds on Wednesday by allowing one unearned run on zero hits during the ninth inning. He struck out one and did not issue a walk.
Jansen needed only eight pitches to work through the frame, but a pair of errors allowed Yasiel Puig to reach base, steal second and eventually score on a sacrifice fly. The 31-year-old allowed earned runs in each of his last two appearances, though neither were save opportunities. The veteran right-hander has converted all five save chances this season and has a 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB across 8.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...