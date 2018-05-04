Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Earns fifth save
Jansen pitched a clean ninth inning to record the save Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Jansen didn't allow a baserunner for just the second time in 13 appearances this season and earned his fifth save in seven opportunities. His velocity had rebounded in his first two May outings, but it dipped once again Thursday while pitching for the third time in as many days. Though still not pitching to expectations, Jansen's results are on an upward trajectory as he has allowed only one earned run over his past six appearances.
