Jansen earned his fourth save of the season in Wednesday's win over the Padres. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk while fanning one in one inning.

Jansen worked the ninth and gave up an RBI single to Tommy Pham, who scored Fernando Tatis, but he got the job done after inducing Manny Machado into a game-ending double play. It was the first time Jansen allowed a run this season, but he remains 4-for-4 in save opportunities.