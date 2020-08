Jansen allowed one walk but struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Saturday against the Rangers.

Jansen was called upon to protect a three-run lead and had little trouble doing so. He allowed a leadoff walk but then retired the next three batters he faced -- two via strikeout. Jansen now has nine saves on the season while maintaining a 1.23 ERA with 21 strikeouts across 14.2 innings.