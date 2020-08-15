Jansen earned the save Friday against the Angels despite pitching just one-third of an inning. He struck out the only batter he faced.

Jansen, who recently admitted he wasn't feeling 100 percent at full strength following his bout with COVID-19, came into the game in the bottom of the ninth with two outs and a runner on second base, but he struck out Jason Castro to close the game out. The star reliever is 5-for-5 in save opportunities this season and has not allowed an earned run in his last three appearances.