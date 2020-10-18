Jansen picked up the save in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Braves on Saturday, throwing one scoreless inning without allowing any baserunners.

A shaky start to the playoffs has put Jansen's role in some doubt, but he got the job done Saturday. As elimination-game save opportunities go, it was a relatively low-stress one, as he faced the bottom three hitters in Atlanta's order with a two-run lead. The Dodgers are evidently still willing to use the veteran in save situations, and he rewarded the team's faith this time around.