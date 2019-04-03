Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Earns second save
Jansen allowed an unearned run but posted his second save of the season in a 6-5 victory against the Giants on Tuesday.
The Dodgers closer didn't start the frame, but the first two Giants hitters reached base, and with the tying run on deck, the Dodgers turned to Jansen in a four-run game. Both of his inherited runners scored along with the baserunner that reached because of Jansen's error, but the 31-year-old still recorded the save without an earned run charged to his record. Jansen hasn't allowed an earned run while recording two saves and three strikeouts in the first three outings to open the year.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Locks down first save of 2019•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Clean ninth in non-save situation•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Smooth sailing through spring•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Spring debut set•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Spring debut coming next week•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Feeling normal after heart surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...