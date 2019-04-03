Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Earns second save

Jansen allowed an unearned run but posted his second save of the season in a 6-5 victory against the Giants on Tuesday.

The Dodgers closer didn't start the frame, but the first two Giants hitters reached base, and with the tying run on deck, the Dodgers turned to Jansen in a four-run game. Both of his inherited runners scored along with the baserunner that reached because of Jansen's error, but the 31-year-old still recorded the save without an earned run charged to his record. Jansen hasn't allowed an earned run while recording two saves and three strikeouts in the first three outings to open the year.