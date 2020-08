Jansen earned his sixth save of the season Saturday against the Angels. He pitched a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two.

Jansen has been outstanding this season, and he has gone 6-for-6 in save opportunities while also racking up four straight appearances without allowing a hit or a run. In fact, Jansen has allowed two just hits and one run all season long, and he owns a 0.96 ERA with a 0.64 WHIP in 9.1 innings across 10 appearances in 2020.