Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Earns sixth-straight 30-save season

Jansen picked up the save against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings and striking out a pair.

Jansen was called upon to get the final four outs and delivered with little resistance, tossing 14 of 19 pitches for strikes and whiffing two of the four hitters he faced. The 31-year-old seems to have found his groove in September, allowing only one run while picking up three saves and posting a 7:2 K:BB over 6.1 innings. Despite some indications of reduced effectiveness this season, Jansen remains one of the most feared closers in baseball, racking up 30 saves in 37 chances while posting a 3.57 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 75:14 K:BB over 58 innings.