Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Earns victory versus Brewers
Jansen blew a save but instead earned a victory in a 6-5 win against the Brewers on Sunday.
The Dodgers called upon their closer with two runners aboard, two outs and the tying run coming to the plate in the eighth. But against the first batter, Jansen yielded a three-run homer to tie the game. He was charged with only one of those runs against his ledger, but he did get saddled with the blown save. That was his first blown save of the year, and Jansen is 2-0 with seven saves, a 3.09 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 11.2 innings.
