Jansen (3-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. He gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits while fanning one across 1.1 innings.

Jansen entered the game in the bottom of the ninth with a runner on first, but the Dodgers escaped the threat by putting Tim Locastro out at home. He struggled in the 10th inning as well, giving up a two-run homer to Christian Walker and a two-out RBI single to David Peralta before ending the game with a strikeout. Jansen might have earned the win here, but he is not expected to be happy with his performance.