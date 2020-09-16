Jansen allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning for the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Padres.
Jansen made things interesting, loading the bases with two singles and a walk. He then retired Wil Myers and Jake Cronenworth on strikeouts to avoid trouble. Jansen has converted 11-of-13 save chances this year, with a 3.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 28 strikeouts over 20.1 innings. He's pitched on three of the last four days, so he may not be used if a save situation arises in Wednesday's series-ending matinee.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Bounces back with scoreless frame•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Melts down against Houston•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Earns win despite struggles•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up extra-innings win•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Gets save Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Earns ninth save•