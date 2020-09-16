Jansen allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning for the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Padres.

Jansen made things interesting, loading the bases with two singles and a walk. He then retired Wil Myers and Jake Cronenworth on strikeouts to avoid trouble. Jansen has converted 11-of-13 save chances this year, with a 3.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 28 strikeouts over 20.1 innings. He's pitched on three of the last four days, so he may not be used if a save situation arises in Wednesday's series-ending matinee.