Jansen allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in one inning to earn the save in Monday's 11-9 win over the Mariners.

Jansen allowed a single to Dylan Moore and then walked Kyle Lewis to put the tying run aboard. The Dodgers' closer retired the next three batters to escape the jam, earning his seventh save of the year. Jansen has 0.87 ERA and 0.77 WHIP with 13 strikeouts in 10.1 innings.