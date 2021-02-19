Jansen is expected to serve as the Dodgers' Opening Day closer in 2021, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Jansen struggled during the postseason in 2020 and lost out on some save chances as a result, but manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that he expects the right-hander to begin the season as the team's closer. Jansen converted on 11 of his 13 chances and recorded a 3.33 ERA and 33:9 K:BB over 24.1 innings in 2020. If he struggles to begin the season, Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol could see some save chances for the Dodgers.