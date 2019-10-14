Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Expected to keep closer job
Jansen is expected to keep the Dodgers' closer job next season, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman did say, "We'll see how things play out," at a press conference Monday, indicating that the Dodgers could pursue alternative plans, but it sounds as though the 32-year-old is expected to keep his job. Jansen saved 33 games last season but wasn't quite in vintage form, posting a career-worst 3.71 ERA. His 30.4 percent strikeout rate and 6.1 percent walk rate were each very good numbers but came in a clear tier below his 42.3 percent strikeout rate and 2.7 percent walk rate from his incredible 2017 season.
