Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Facing month-long absence
Jansen (chest) is expected be sidelined for a month as he receives treatment for an irregular heartbeart, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
Jansen returned to Los Angeles on Thursday to undergo further testing and is now looking at a return in early or mid-September. It's obviously a worrying situation, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports Jansen's condition is still considered "very manageable." Scott Alexander will likely serve as the Dodgers' closer in the meantime.
