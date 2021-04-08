Jansen was tagged with a blown save Wednesday against Oakland. He pitched one inning and allowed one run on one hit and two walks while failing to register any strikeouts.

Jansen simply didn't have his best stuff Wednesday, as he threw only nine of 22 pitches for strikes and walked a pair. He allowed the tying run to score in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly and walked the following batter, but the veteran closer was able to get out of the frame with only one run on the board. Jansen has posted a concerning 1:4 K:BB through 3.2 innings this season, though he has yielded just one run. His ninth-inning job is likely secure for now, but he has looked far from dominant thus far in the campaign.