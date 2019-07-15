Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Fans three in non-save situation
Jansen worked 1.2 scoreless innings against the Red Sox on Sunday, walking one batter and striking out three.
With the game tied 4-4 and the winning run on second base with one out for Boston in the ninth inning, the Dodgers turned to Jansen, who retired the final two batters to end the threat and send the game into extra innings. He returned to pitch the 10th and worked around a one-out walk to record an additional three outs in a game the Dodgers would go on to win in the 12th inning. Jansen has once again been one of the most reliable closers in baseball this season, converting 23 of 26 save opportunities while posting a 3.05 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 51:8 K:BB in 38.1 innings.
