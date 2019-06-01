Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Finishes off Phillies
Jansen recorded the last out via strikeout in Friday's 6-3 win over the Phillies, which earned him his 17th save of the season.
Jansen came into the game after Scott Kingery's two-out RBI single, and retired Andrew Knapp in four pitches. Jansen has been shaky at times this year with a 3.28 ERA and 0.89 WHIP over 24.2 innings. The 31-year-old has converted 17-of-19 save chances this season.
