Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Flawless in win Tuesday

Jansen struck out all three batters he faced while converting his 28th save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Braves.

It was truly a perfect inning for the dominant closer, but this has become the norm for Jansen, who has thrown five similar outings this year in which he struck out every batter faced while notching a save. The 29-year-old leads all qualified closers with a 1.33 ERA while trailing only Greg Holland and Alex Colome in saves with 28 on the year.