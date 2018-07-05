Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Gets last five outs for 23rd save

Jansen worked around a pair of hits to convert a five-out save Wednesday against the Dodgers.

The save, Jansen's 23rd, was his fifth of at least four outs this season. He now has multiple strikeouts in 12 of his past 38 outings, but he still owns just a 9.5 K/9, nearly five full points below his mark from 2017. Jansen has still been great, but that's a big reason why he owns an ERA over 2.00 for the first time in three seasons.

