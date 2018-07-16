Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Gets save number 27

Jansen did not allow a baserunner and struck out one to earn his 27th save of the season Sunday against the Angels.

Jansen bounced back after taking the loss Saturday, needing just 12 pitches to close out the Angels. While his ratios have rebounded, Jansen has allowed three earned runs while also taking a loss and blowing a save across his last 10 appearances. It's hard to be overly concerned, however, as he enters the All-Star break tied for the National League lead in saves with Wade Davis.