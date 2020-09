Jensen struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers turned to Scott Alexander with a five-run lead to begin the ninth inning, but he gave up a two-run homer to Nick Ahmed. Jansen then entered the contest after Alexander walked Andy Young. Jansen whiffed Daulton Varsho on five pitches to end the threat while earning his NL-leading 10th save. Jansen has a 1.20 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 22 strikeouts across 15 innings this season.