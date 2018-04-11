Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Gets second save after rough start to season
Jansen got the save against the Athletics on Tuesday, yielding no hits in 0.2 innings, striking out one with no walks to close out the Dodgers' 4-0 victory.
After a worrisome pair of appearances to start the season that saw him give up four earned runs and get tagged with a loss and a blown save, Jansen managed his third straight scoreless appearance and second straight converted save opportunity against Oakland. His 7.71 ERA and 1.50 WHIP still look ugly due to the rough start but if Jansen is truly back to his best-closer-in-baseball form, those numbers should start to gravitate back towards his normal levels as his innings pile up.
