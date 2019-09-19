Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Gives up two runs in blown save
Jansen gave up two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out none through one inning to record his eighth blown save in an 8-7 loss to the Rays on Wednesday.
Jansen entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead and quickly allowed three baserunners and two runs that tied the game. The runs allowed broke a four-game scoreless streak for Jansen, who has a 3.68 ERA and three saves in his last seven appearances. The 31-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP with 30 saves and eight blown saves in 58 appearances this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Earns sixth-straight 30-save season•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Nabs 29th save•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up 28th save•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Still primary closer•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Fans two in non-save situation•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Tagged for another home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...