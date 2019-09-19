Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Gives up two runs in blown save

Jansen gave up two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out none through one inning to record his eighth blown save in an 8-7 loss to the Rays on Wednesday.

Jansen entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead and quickly allowed three baserunners and two runs that tied the game. The runs allowed broke a four-game scoreless streak for Jansen, who has a 3.68 ERA and three saves in his last seven appearances. The 31-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP with 30 saves and eight blown saves in 58 appearances this season.