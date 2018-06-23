Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Grabs 19th save Friday

Jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 19th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Mets.

He's now converted 17 straight save opportunities dating back to late April, and while Jansen's velocity (92.4 mph) and strikeouts (9.3 K/9) remain down overall, the results have been mostly the same as he now has a 2.34 ERA and 0.89 WHIP on the year.