Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Heart surgery on tap
Jansen will undergo hearty surgery Nov. 26 and is expected to be fully recovered prior to spring training, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Jansen will require another procedure on his heart after being sidelined with an irregular heartbeat for a couple weeks in August. The 31-year-old previously underwent surgery -- atrial fibrillation -- on his heart six years ago, and this is expected to be the same exact procedure. Jansen wound up returning to the mound earlier than doctors anticipated in late August, and did a fine job helping the Dodgers make it back to the World Series. If all goes according to plan, he will be fully recovered in 2-to-8 weeks, well before spring training commences.
