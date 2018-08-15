Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Hopeful for quicker return

Jansen (chest) will throw to hitters Wednesday and Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Jansen will also see the cardiologist Monday and is "optimistic" he'll be cleared to play after the follow-up visit. Previous timelines for the right-hander's return have been at least four weeks, but he has always been aiming to beat that recovery timetable . As Jansen resumes throwing this week a clearer picture of his potential return should come into focus.

More News
Our Latest Stories