Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Irregular heartbeat

Jansen's "illness" that forced him to not be available for Thursday's game against the Rockies was actually an irregular heartbeat, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Suddenly this became a much bigger concern. Jansen is flying back to Los Angeles for further tests. Scott Alexander picked up the save in Jansen's stead on Thursday night.

