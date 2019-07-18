Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Likely available Thursday

Manager Dave Roberts said Jansen's injured right ankle is "significantly better," David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. Jansen is expected to be available out of the Los Angeles bullpen for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Jansen bruised his ankle en route to blowing a save in disastrous fashion Tuesday, as he served up three runs on four hits while recording just one out in the losing effort. After getting Wednesday off to recover, Jansen has apparently healed as anticipated and should slot back in as closer for the Dodgers if a save situation arises in the series finale.