Manager Dave Roberts said Jansen is likely unavailable during Tuesday's game against the Phillies after the right-hander recorded one-inning saves Sunday and Monday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Roberts didn't definitively say that the right-hander wouldn't pitch Tuesday, but it sounds like the skipper will do everything he can to stay away from using the veteran closer for a third-consecutive day. With Blake Treinen also pitching in the last two games, Joe Kelly could receive a save chance should the opportunity arise.