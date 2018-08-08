Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Locks down 32nd save

Jansen recorded his 32nd save Tuesday, firing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts against the Athletics.

Jansen sent down the first two batters he faced via strikeout, and ultimately needed just nine pitches to send Oakland down in order. With 32 saves, he's now tied with Wade Davis for the NL lead, and he sports a tidy 2.15 ERA and 0.90 WHIP to go along with that total.

