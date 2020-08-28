Jansen picked up the save Thursday after tossing a scoreless ninth inning. He allowed one hit and a walk while striking out three.

Jansen was tasked with protecting a two-run lead in the seventh inning of the second half Thursday's twin bill against the Giants. After giving up a leadoff bunt to Brandon Belt, whose solo homer was the cause of Jansen's first blown save of the season Tuesday, the right-hander recorded back-to-back strikeouts before walking Joey Bart. Luckily, the threat ended as quickly as it began with the third strikeout of the inning. Jansen is now 7-for-8 on save opportunities this season with a 1.32 ERA and 0.80 WHIP.