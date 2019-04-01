Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Locks down first save of 2019

Jansen twirled a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to secure his first save against Arizona.

Jansen has struck out a pair in two perfect innings in the early stages of 2019. Despite posting an ERA over 3.00 for the first time in his career last season, the 31-year-old is still one of the best closers in baseball.

