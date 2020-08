Jansen pitched a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

Jansen retired Tommy Pham, Jake Cronenworth and Abraham Almonte in order in the ninth to earn his third save of the season. He's yet to give up a run in 2020, allowing just one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings this season. The 32-year-old has a firm grasp on the Dodgers' closer gig.