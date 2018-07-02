Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Logs 22nd save

Jansen got the save against the Rockies on Sunday, striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning to close out the Dodgers' 6-4 victory.

Jansen continues to roll, as this was his 19th consecutive converted save since he last blew one back on April 17. He had a couple of rough outings at the beginning of the season, but that's a distant memory at this point, as Jansen now has 22 saves on the year, to go along with a rock-solid 2.31 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP through 39 innings.