Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: May be held out vs. Rockies
Jansen could miss the team's weekend series against Colorado, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Jansen showed symptoms of an irregular heartbeat nearly a month ago when the Dodgers played in Colorado, so they might hold him out as a precaution. Jansen stated that his status for the weekend series is currently uncertain, per Gurnick. If Jansen is indeed unavailable, Los Angeles has plenty of options now that rosters have expanded to 40. Ryan Madison and Kenta Maeda appear to be the top two candidates for save chances if Jansen can't pitch.
