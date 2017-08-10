Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Mows down Diamondbacks for 29th save
Jansen struck out two and worked around a hit batsman for his 29th save Wednesday against Arizona.
The superstar closer has blown only a single save chance all year, and he's actually outdoing his own spectacular 2016 season, as his ERA is an even more insanely low 1.28 (down from 1.83) along with a 0.67 WHIP and career-best 14.0 K/9. Not yet 30 years old, Jansen is well on his way to building a Hall of Fame-worthy resume.
