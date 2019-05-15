Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Nabs 13th save

Jansen picked up the save against the Padres on Tuesday, working around one hit to fire a scoreless ninth inning in a 6-3 victory for the Dodgers. He struck out one and walked none.

Jansen picked up his first save since May 4 with this scoreless effort for his 13th of the season in 15 opportunities. His 4.19 ERA is uncharacteristically high, but that's mainly due to a four-run blowup against San Diego on May 5. He still boasts a 0.98 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB through 19.1 innings, and his ERA is likely to correct back toward his career mark of 2.27 as he logs more innings.