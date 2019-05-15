Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Nabs 13th save
Jansen picked up the save against the Padres on Tuesday, working around one hit to fire a scoreless ninth inning in a 6-3 victory for the Dodgers. He struck out one and walked none.
Jansen picked up his first save since May 4 with this scoreless effort for his 13th of the season in 15 opportunities. His 4.19 ERA is uncharacteristically high, but that's mainly due to a four-run blowup against San Diego on May 5. He still boasts a 0.98 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB through 19.1 innings, and his ERA is likely to correct back toward his career mark of 2.27 as he logs more innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...