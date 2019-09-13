Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Nabs 29th save

Jansen got the save against the Orioles on Thursday, tossing a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to close out the Dodgers' 4-2 victory. He struck out one and walked none.

The right-hander needed 18 pitches to set down the side in order and successfully protect a two-run lead for his 29th save of the season. Jansen's 3.72 ERA over 55.2 innings remains uncharacteristically high, but he figures to maintain his role as the primary ninth-inning option for the Dodgers through the rest of the season.