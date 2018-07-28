Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Nabs 30th save

Jansen struck out two in 1.1 perfect innings Friday to pick up his 30th save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Braves.

He's now hit the 30-save mark for the fifth straight season. After a rough start to the year, Jansen has looked more like his old self in July, posting a 2.03 ERA and 20:4 K:BB in 13.1 innings.