Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Nabs seventh save

Jansen got the save against the Brewers on Friday, retiring the side on 12 pitches to preserve a 5-3 victory for the Dodgers. He recorded one strikeout.

The righty is racking up the saves at the moment, as this was the third day in a row he's successfully converted one. He now has seven saves on the season, to go along with a 2.61 ERA, a 0.87 WHIP and 13 strikeouts over 10.1 innings.