Jansen (2-4) picked up the win in Friday's 6-5 extra-innings victory over the Mets, giving up an unearned run on zero hits and two walks in two scoreless innings. He struck out one.

After keeping the game knotted a 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Jansen came back out for the 10th and allowed the phantom runner to score. Fortunately, the Dodgers had scored twice in the top of the frame. The appearance was the longest of the season for the veteran closer, and he hadn't been asked to get more than three outs since June 9. After taking a 1.24 ERA into the All-Star break, Jansen had a rough start to the second half that he only now appears to be shaking off -- despite not giving up an earned run in his last four appearances, he has a 9.00 ERA over his last 10 innings.