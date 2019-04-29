Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Nails down 10th save

Jansen allowed a hit and a walk but also struck out two in a save during a 7-6 victory against the Pirates on Sunday.

The ninth started uneventful, as Jansen retired the first two batters, but then it looked like the veteran might blow his second save in his last four chances, as he gave up a walk and double. However, Jansen closed the door with another strikeout. He has 19 punchouts in 14.2 innings this season. He is 10-for-11 in save opportunities with a 3.07 ERA and 0.89 WHIP as well.