Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Nails down 12th save

Jansen walked one batter and struck out another in a scoreless ninth inning, earning the save against the Padres on Saturday.

After issuing a walk to Wil Myers, Jansen finished off the game by striking out Greg Garcia. It was his fourth straight scoreless outing, dropping his ERA to 2.70 in 16.2 innings. At this rate, Jansen should easily reach the 40-save mark for the fourth time in his career.